PCB issues show-cause notices to selectors: Here's why 

PCB's Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed has asked the selectors to explain their rationale behind picking Imam and Rizwan.

The notice reads, "You are hereby requested to provide an explanation regarding the basis and rationale for the selection of the two players, including relevant selection criteria, performance considerations, and any other factors taken into account during the selection process."

While Rizwan averages just 30.61 in Tests since the start of 2025, Imam's average is even lower (24.75) in this period.