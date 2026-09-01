PCB issues show-cause notices to selectors: Here's why
What's the story
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued show-cause notices to its selection committee members over the inclusion of Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan for the Test tours of the West Indies and England, as per Cricbuzz. The committee, which includes former players Aaqib Javed, Misbah-ul-Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Asad Shafiq, has been given 24 hours to respond.
Clarification sought
Rizwan and Imam's selection questioned
PCB's Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed has asked the selectors to explain their rationale behind picking Imam and Rizwan.
The notice reads, "You are hereby requested to provide an explanation regarding the basis and rationale for the selection of the two players, including relevant selection criteria, performance considerations, and any other factors taken into account during the selection process."
While Rizwan averages just 30.61 in Tests since the start of 2025, Imam's average is even lower (24.75) in this period.
Team overhaul
Major shake-up in Pakistan cricket
The PCB's decision comes just a day after it made major changes to the Babar Azam-led side currently touring England.
In an unprecedented move, the board recalled seven players from England mid-series and also sacked a couple of coaches, including head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed, following Pakistan's humiliating defeats in the first two Tests.
This shake-up has further fueled speculations about Misbah-ul-Haq's resignation from the committee, which is yet to be accepted.
Urgent matter
Urgent notice issued to selectors
The selectors have been asked to explain their decisions and the procedure followed in making these selections.
The PCB has emphasized that this notice should be treated as "urgent and of utmost importance."
Such questioning of a selection committee's judgment in individual cases is rare in cricket administration, especially from a country known for picking players without always following established protocols.
Information
Misbah-ul-Haq resigns from the post
In another development, Misbah has resigned from the men's national selection committee, as per Cricinfo. The decision came within 24 hours after the PCB made major changes to the Test squad and coaching staff.