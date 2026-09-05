Asian Games: Will BCCI bear costs for cricketers' accommodation?
What's the story
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has clarified that if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decides to keep its players outside the official Asian Games hotels in Aichi-Nagoya, it will have to bear all costs. This includes accommodation, food, transport, and timely arrival at venues. IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer told TOI that the decision and logistical responsibility would rest solely with the BCCI.
Equal treatment
'We are completely for the well-being of the athletes'
Iyer stressed that the IOA's responsibility is to ensure equal treatment and welfare of the entire Indian contingent across 36 sports.
"Based on their assessment, they can decide whether they want to use the organizers' facilities or make their own arrangements," he said.
However, he added that it is up to the BCCI and organizers to find a solution.
The Games organizers have already allocated accommodations for both Indian teams.
Accommodation arrangements
Men's team will stay at the 3-star hotel
The men's team will stay at the three-star APA Hotel Nagoya Ekimae, while the women will be at the four-star Meitetsu Grand Hotel.
Both hotels have necessary facilities but fall short of the five-star standard usually expected by India's cricketers.
The rooms are on a twin-sharing basis, which has been another point of contention for BCCI.
Logistical hurdle
Women's team to arrive from Dubai on September 13
The women's team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will return from Asia Cup in Dubai on September 13 and fly to Nagoya the next day.
Their Asian Games campaign begins directly in the quarterfinals on September 18.
The men, captained by Shreyas Iyer, will leave for Japan later on September 21.
They too enter directly at the quarterfinal stage with their campaign running from September 28-October 4.
Inspection trip
BCCI is looking at accommodation and logistics from its perspective
Given the different arrival windows, BCCI is looking at accommodation and logistics from its own perspective.
An advance team will travel to Japan early next week to inspect hotels, cricket venue, and other facilities before a final decision is made.
If the official hotels don't work for its teams and they opt for separate properties, BCCI will have to arrange everything from rooms to food.
Doping considerations
Implications for anti-doping procedures
A separate stay would also have implications for anti-doping procedures.
WADA and International Testing Agency (ITA) dope-control officers would have to be informed of players' locations so that random testing can be carried out at their chosen accommodation.
Iyer said the IOA was comfortable with BCCI assessing what works best for its players, adding "We are completely for the well-being of the athletes."