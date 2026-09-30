Ajmer men detained for filming foreign women, posting videos online
India
Three men in Ajmer, Rajasthan, were detained for allegedly recording foreign women tourists at Ajaysar Kund and posting the videos online.
The incident surfaced after the clips went viral on social media, leading to charges of sexual harassment and voyeurism under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Police identify 3 Machalpur men
With help from their cyber cell, Ajmer police traced the videos back to Arjun Gurjar, Dayaram, and Jujhar, residents of Machalpur, Madhya Pradesh, who were traveling to visit Baba Ramdev and allegedly filmed the women while at Ajaysar Kund.
Photos show the men apologizing at the police station.
The case highlights serious privacy violations, and legal action is under way under multiple BNS sections.