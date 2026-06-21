Ajmer NEET aspirant stopped for burqa and dupatta then allowed
A NEET aspirant in Ajmer, Rajasthan said she was stopped from entering her exam center on June 21 because she wore a burqa and dupatta, despite having no issues with the same attire during the first exam in May.
Staff reportedly asked her to remove both items and denied her father's request for a private check by female staff.
Father cites Rule 18, NTA clarifies
Her father pointed out Rule 18, which allows religious clothing, but staff still refused to let her in at first.
Rule 18 states that you are permitted to attend while wearing your religious attire.
"We told them to call a female staff member to conduct a thorough check and have the burqa removed in a private area behind a screen, but they refused," he told ANI.
The National Testing Agency later clarified she was allowed to take the exam after senior officials stepped in, calling it a misunderstanding that got sorted out quickly.