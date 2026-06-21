Ajmer NEET aspirant stopped for burqa and dupatta then allowed

Father cites Rule 18, NTA clarifies

Her father pointed out Rule 18, which allows religious clothing, but staff still refused to let her in at first.

Rule 18 states that you are permitted to attend while wearing your religious attire.

"We told them to call a female staff member to conduct a thorough check and have the burqa removed in a private area behind a screen, but they refused," he told ANI.

The National Testing Agency later clarified she was allowed to take the exam after senior officials stepped in, calling it a misunderstanding that got sorted out quickly.