Ajmer police probe NEET leak after Krishna Singh Thakur call
Ajmer police are looking into a possible NEET exam leak after Krishna Singh Thakur, the student union president at DAV College, dialed that number himself after being told about it by a college fresher and was shown a paper on the video call.
The caller asked for ₹30,000 and sent a QR code to make the payment.
NEET security tightened at 5,440 centers
Thakur checked out the claim and handed over proof, including the recording and the QR code, to police.
With at least 22 lakh students retaking NEET-UG this Sunday (after May's alleged paper leak), authorities are taking no chances: question papers are being airlifted by the Indian Air Force, and security is ramped up at 5,440 centers.
Ajmer Superintendent of Police Usha Yadav reminded students to stay alert, since scammers often target exam hopefuls.