Ajmer police probe NEET leak after Krishna Singh Thakur call

NEET security tightened at 5,440 centers

Thakur checked out the claim and handed over proof, including the recording and the QR code, to police.

With at least 22 lakh students retaking NEET-UG this Sunday (after May's alleged paper leak), authorities are taking no chances: question papers are being airlifted by the Indian Air Force, and security is ramped up at 5,440 centers.

Ajmer Superintendent of Police Usha Yadav reminded students to stay alert, since scammers often target exam hopefuls.