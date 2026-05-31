Akal Takht to weigh in on Punjab sacrilege law
Big decisions are coming up for the Sikh community, as the Akal Takht is set to weigh in on a new law that gives life sentences and hefty fines for sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib.
The Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act 2026 was passed by Punjab's Assembly and signed by the Governor last month, but not everyone's on board.
Sikh priests flag act as objectionable
Sikh high priests have flagged some parts of the Act as "objectionable" and are still waiting for a reply from the state government.
After Sunday's Panthic conference, hosted by SGPC in Amritsar to address concerns about government interference in religious matters, the clergy will meet to figure out next steps.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann says the law was drafted with advice from Sikh legal experts and is meant to protect sacred texts, but tensions remain over its details.