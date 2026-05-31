Akal Takht to weigh in on Punjab sacrilege law

Sikh priests flag act as objectionable

Sikh high priests have flagged some parts of the Act as "objectionable" and are still waiting for a reply from the state government.

After Sunday's Panthic conference, hosted by SGPC in Amritsar to address concerns about government interference in religious matters, the clergy will meet to figure out next steps.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann says the law was drafted with advice from Sikh legal experts and is meant to protect sacred texts, but tensions remain over its details.