Akangsha Vidyarthi caught impersonating senior PMO official, met Ajay Poddar

After her story fell apart, police traced Vidyarthi back to her home in central Delhi and brought her to Howrah for questioning.

She had also emailed the Public Works Department earlier, claiming links with Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh, who is also a Minister of State in the PMO.

Now, investigators are looking into how she managed to secure access to the state secretariat and whether she tried this trick on other officials too.