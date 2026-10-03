Akangsha Vidyarthi caught impersonating senior PMO official, met Ajay Poddar
A woman named Dr. Akangsha Vidyarthi was caught impersonating a senior Prime Minister's Office (PMO) official to get into West Bengal's state secretariat Nabanna.
She managed to secure a meeting with Public Works Department Minister Ajay Poddar earlier this week, but the minister got suspicious during their chat and the minister's office subsequently sought to verify her credentials.
Turns out, she wasn't who she claimed to be.
Investigators probe Akangsha Vidyarthi's secretariat access
After her story fell apart, police traced Vidyarthi back to her home in central Delhi and brought her to Howrah for questioning.
She had also emailed the Public Works Department earlier, claiming links with Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh, who is also a Minister of State in the PMO.
Now, investigators are looking into how she managed to secure access to the state secretariat and whether she tried this trick on other officials too.