Akasa Air, Air India Express suspend Riyadh flights, refunds available
India
Akasa Air and Air India Express have temporarily stopped their flights to Riyadh until October 10, after attacks on Saudi airports left three people dead and dozens injured.
If you had tickets booked, you can get a full refund or reschedule for free.
The Indian Embassy in Riyadh is asking Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to stay alert and follow local safety advice.
India's MEA condemns civilian infrastructure attacks
India's Ministry of External Affairs said, "The targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable."
Indian missions in Riyadh and Jeddah are still open, offering help through a 24/7 helpline.
Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are strongly advised to refrain from circulating or reposting any videos or news related to the ongoing events.