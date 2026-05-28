Akasa Air Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar flight diverted to Lucknow after low fuel
India
An Akasa Air flight from Bengaluru to Bhubaneswar had to make an unexpected stop in Lucknow on Wednesday night because it was diverted due to bad weather and was running low on fuel.
Bad weather near Bhubaneswar forced the pilot to change course, and with 194 people on board, the crew quickly let air traffic control know about the situation around 9pm.
ATC declared emergency, safe Lucknow landing
ATC declared a full emergency and got fire crews ready just in case.
The plane landed safely at 9:21pm and three passengers got off in Lucknow.
Airport officials said everything went according to plan (no incidents or injuries) and the flight was expected to continue its journey later that night.