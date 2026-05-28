Akasa Air Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar flight diverted to Lucknow after low fuel India May 28, 2026

An Akasa Air flight from Bengaluru to Bhubaneswar had to make an unexpected stop in Lucknow on Wednesday night because it was diverted due to bad weather and was running low on fuel.

Bad weather near Bhubaneswar forced the pilot to change course, and with 194 people on board, the crew quickly let air traffic control know about the situation around 9pm.