Akasa Air delays Saudi flights as other carriers suspend services

Akasa Air has pushed back its flights to Saudi Arabia again: Jeddah flights are off until November 18 and Riyadh until November 30.

They're not alone; major airlines like Air India and Air India Express have also paused trips to Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam until November 14, while IndiGo has also suspended services to several Saudi destinations until November 14 because of ongoing security worries in Saudi Arabia.