Akasa Air delays Saudi flights as other carriers suspend services
Akasa Air has pushed back its flights to Saudi Arabia again: Jeddah flights are off until November 18 and Riyadh until November 30.
They're not alone; major airlines like Air India and Air India Express have also paused trips to Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam until November 14, while IndiGo has also suspended services to several Saudi destinations until November 14 because of ongoing security worries in Saudi Arabia.
Indian consulate in Jeddah issues advisory
The pause comes after attacks on key sites in Saudi Arabia, including an incident at Dammam airport that sadly left one Indian national dead and two others injured.
The Consulate General of India in Jeddah is coordinating with airlines, local authorities, and community organizations to help affected Indian nationals and is urging Indian nationals to stay alert, double-check travel plans, and follow all safety advice if you're heading that way.