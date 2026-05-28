Akasa Air detoured and IndiGo evacuated as airlines prioritized safety
India
Two Bengaluru flights ran into trouble but everyone made it out OK.
One Akasa Air flight had to detour to Lucknow because of bad weather, while an IndiGo flight was quickly evacuated after smoke showed up during taxiing.
Both airlines said safety came first and passengers were well looked after.
Akasa Air landed, IndiGo provided plane
For Akasa Air, the pilot waited until conditions improved before continuing on to Bhubaneswar, landing safely just after midnight.
IndiGo's crew got everyone off the plane fast, offered snacks during the delay, and set up a new aircraft so people could finish their trip to Chennai.