Akasa Air pauses Noida-Navi Mumbai and Noida-Bengaluru flights after launch
India
Akasa Air has hit pause on its Noida-Navi Mumbai and Noida-Bengaluru flights, just a month after launching them.
The airline says the move, effective July 13, is due to changing passenger demand, seasonal travel trends, and the need to streamline operations and aircraft use.
Akasa to resume routes October 1
Akasa plans to bring these routes back from October 1.
In its first month, Noida International Airport saw over 61,000 travelers, a strong start, but both Noida and Navi Mumbai airports are still dealing with issues like no metro connectivity.
That could be making it harder for people to choose these new routes right now.