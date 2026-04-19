Akhil Hemadri uses Porsche hood to mix cement in Bengaluru
India
Bengaluru's Akhil Hemadri is turning heads online after using his Porsche's hood to mix cement and fix a pothole.
His viral video isn't just for show. Hemadri says he wants people to realize that citizens must contribute to maintaining public spaces, and that it's up to everyone to pitch in.
Viewers split over Porsche pothole fix
Some viewers loved the creative way Hemadri highlighted civic responsibility, while others wondered if using a luxury car made sense.
There was even some speculation about a hidden marketing angle, since the Porsche's hood appeared to have a protective layer.
Hemadri insists he just wants more people to care about public spaces.
Either way, his stunt has definitely got folks thinking about what citizens can do for their own cities.