Akhil Hemadri uses Porsche hood to mix cement in Bengaluru

Viewers split over Porsche pothole fix

Some viewers loved the creative way Hemadri highlighted civic responsibility, while others wondered if using a luxury car made sense.

There was even some speculation about a hidden marketing angle, since the Porsche's hood appeared to have a protective layer.

Hemadri insists he just wants more people to care about public spaces.

Either way, his stunt has definitely got folks thinking about what citizens can do for their own cities.