Akhilesh Yadav raises alarm over Ayodhya temple donations, SIT formed
The Ram temple in Ayodhya is caught up in a major donation scam.
It all started in early June when Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav brought attention to reports of alleged embezzlement of donations meant for the Ram temple.
The Uttar Pradesh government quickly set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into it, and things have been heating up since.
Eight arrested over temple donations
The main allegations? Crores of rupees (and even silver and diamonds meant for the temple) have gone missing.
Eight people have been arrested so far, while high-ranking temple leaders have resigned after breaking key rules, raising big questions about how things were being run.
Meanwhile, BJP leaders say they trust the investigation and want everyone to stay united while justice takes its course.