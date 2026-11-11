Akshay Hareesh stranded at Bandar Lengeh port, Indian embassy intervenes
Akshay Hareesh from Kollam got stranded at Bandar Lengeh port in Iran after his passport and key documents went missing while he was working on the ship Palm Marine.
The Indian embassy is stepping in to get him emergency travel papers, aiming to sort things out within three days.
Bindhu Krishna pushes officials, family hopeful
When Akshay's family realized his documents weren't returned after verification, they reached out for help.
Minister Bindhu Krishna jumped into action, contacting top officials to push things forward.
Thanks to this, embassy staff have now spoken directly with Akshay. His family and local authorities are hopeful he'll be back home soon once the paperwork is done.