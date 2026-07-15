Al-Reem in Kochi closed after nearly 50 diners fell ill
India
Al-Reem, a popular Arabic spot in Kochi, has been temporarily closed after nearly 50 diners fell sick with fever, vomiting, and dysentery. Some even needed hospital care.
Authorities stepped in quickly, suspending the restaurant's license to keep things safe.
Food safety officials collect Al-Reem samples
Food safety officials are investigating and have collected samples from Al-Reem for lab tests.
Most people started feeling ill after eating dishes like Kuzhi Manthi and alfam earlier this month.
Statements from those affected have been recorded, and the restaurant remains shut with its license suspended.