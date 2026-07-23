Alakh Pandey backs NEET-UG 2026 protesters at Jantar Mantar
India
Physics Wallah co-founder and CEO Alakh Pandey showed up at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to support students protesting the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
The protests, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), have been growing since July 20 and turned tense after police action left several injured.
Physics Wallah pledges families' education costs
Pandey called the protests a sign of student frustration with repeated exam failures and urged the government to talk directly with them.
He criticized how police handled peaceful protesters and mentioned student suicides linked to the scandal.
Promising real support, he said Physics Wallah will cover education costs for families who lost children due to the NEET leak stress.