Langer emerges as top contender for England's Test coach role
What's the story
Former Australia opener and coach Justin Langer is the top contender for the role of England's next Test head coach, as per Times of India. This comes after Brendon McCullum was sacked from his position following a 2-1 home series loss against New Zealand. According to reports, Langer is at the top of the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) shortlist for the job. However, his current commitments with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL and Manchester Super Giants in The Hundred could complicate matters.
Possible transition
Langer in pole position for England's Test head coach role
There are strong indications that Langer could part ways with LSG, with discussions between him and the ECB expected in the coming days.
The ECB hopes to finalize a new coach before England's home Test series against Pakistan next month.
If contractual hurdles can be resolved, Langer is in pole position for the role.
Notably, former India head coaches Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid aren't in contention for this position either.
Withdrawal
Andy Flower withdraws from ECB recruitment process
Andy Flower, who is currently coaching London Spirit in The Hundred and previously guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to consecutive IPL titles, has withdrawn himself from the ECB's recruitment process.
Langer took over as head coach of Lucknow Super Giants in 2023 after succeeding Flower. He also coaches Manchester Super Giants in The Hundred.
If approached by ECB, he will have to decide whether to accept the England role and leave his franchise commitments or try to balance both responsibilities.
Tenure review
McCullum ended his tenure with 27 wins
McCullum ended his stint as England's Test coach with a record of 27 wins, two draws, and 20 defeats.
However, the team's form dipped sharply toward the end of his tenure with seven losses in their last nine Tests.
His time in charge began and ended with home series against New Zealand.
"I've absolutely loved coaching the Test side and I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together," McCullum had said after being sacked.
DYK
Langer's time as Australian head coach
Langer, who coached Australia from 2018 to 2022, is one of the high-profile candidates for the England coaching role.
Under his leadership, Australia won 15 Tests and retained the Ashes in England in 2019.
Langer had resigned as Australia's head coach after guiding the team to an Ashes victory in 2021/22.
His resignation came amid reports of a rift between him and the players.