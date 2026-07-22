Langer emerges as top contender for England's Test coach role 

There are strong indications that Langer could part ways with LSG, with discussions between him and the ECB expected in the coming days.

The ECB hopes to finalize a new coach before England's home Test series against Pakistan next month.

If contractual hurdles can be resolved, Langer is in pole position for the role.

Notably, former India head coaches Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid aren't in contention for this position either.