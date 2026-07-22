New Zealand's Will Young races past 2,000 ODI runs: Stats

Young, who debuted in ODIs in 2021, took 63 innings in as many games to accomplish the 2,000-run mark.

As per ESPNcricinfo, he has raced to 2,050 runs at an average of 35.34, as his strike rate is 84.57.

Young has crossed the 50-run mark 16 times in the format, converting four of them into tons.

His best score in the format is 120*.