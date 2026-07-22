New Zealand's Will Young races past 2,000 ODI runs: Stats
What's the story
New Zealand's top-order batter Will Young has raced past 2,000 runs in ODI cricket. He reached the milestone with his sixth run in the fifth and final ODI against West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Young went on to hit a brilliant 56 to power his team in the first innings. Here we look at his stats and records.
Knock
A fine hand from the opener
Batting first in the game, the Kiwis lost opener Henry Nicholls (10) cheaply.
Young, however, put up a fine show with the willow and made great use of the powerplay.
Alongside Nick Kelly (64), he added 86 runs before falling to Vitel Lawes.
Young smashed 56 off 63 balls, a knock laced with six fours and a maximum.
Career
Four tons in the format
Young, who debuted in ODIs in 2021, took 63 innings in as many games to accomplish the 2,000-run mark.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he has raced to 2,050 runs at an average of 35.34, as his strike rate is 84.57.
Young has crossed the 50-run mark 16 times in the format, converting four of them into tons.
His best score in the format is 120*.
Numbers
Over 1,000 runs in away ODIs
1,089 of Young's runs have come across 33 away (home of opposition) ODIs at an average of 34.03.
He averages a fine 43.43 across 20 home games, having tallied 695 runs.
Young's remaining 266 runs have come in 10 neutral affairs, where his average comes down to 26.60.
Against WI, he has 190 runs across eight matches at 23.75.