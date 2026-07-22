BBL: Matthew Mott appointed Sydney Sixers's head coach
What's the story
Matthew Mott has been appointed as the new head coach of Sydney Sixers for the Big Bash League (BBL). His appointment comes after James Hopes's sudden exit to Queensland. Mott, who was an assistant coach for the BBL side last season, has signed a two-year contract with the team. He is the third head coach of Sydney Sixers this year after Hopes took over from Greg Shipperd earlier this season.
Coaching strategy
Haynes explains decision for separate coaches
Rachael Haynes, the general manager of Sydney Sixers, explained the decision to have separate head coaches for both BBL and WBBL teams.
She said this was done "to ensure continuity and long-term stability across both programs."
Although they considered Mott's capability to lead both teams, they opted for a long-term approach with stable leadership for each team.
Coach's statement
Mott's excitement for new role
Expressing his excitement about the new role, Mott said he was thrilled to step into the BBL head coach position.
He acknowledged Sydney Sixers as a club with a rich history and winning culture.
"I'm looking forward to building on the foundations that have been established over many seasons," he added.
Coaching history
Mott's impressive coaching history
Mott has a rich coaching history, having previously served as the head coach of Australia's women's team and England men's white-ball team.
Under his leadership, Australia won consecutive T20 World Cups and the ODI World Cup in 2022.
He then moved to England's white-ball role when Brendon McCullum took over as Test coach and led them to a T20 World Cup title in 2022.