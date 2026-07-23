Alakh Pandey urges government action at Jantar Mantar NEET-UG protest

Pandey pointed out that these protests reflect deeper issues across India's education and recruitment systems, not just NEET but also IIT, CBSE, and SSC.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) organized the demonstrations, demanding accountability and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest turned violent after a police lathi charge; Pandey condemned this and promised help for affected families.

Meanwhile, Zoho's Sridhar Vembu criticized the protests, saying elections, not unrest, are how change should happen.