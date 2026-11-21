Alappuzha completes 1st bird flu containment phase in 2 panchayats
Alappuzha just finished the first phase of its bird flu containment mission.
After cases popped up in two local panchayats, four rapid response teams jumped into action, disinfecting within a one-kilometer radius of the epicenters with flame treatment, sodium hypochlorite spraying, and lime to stop the virus from spreading.
Alappuzha samples 10-km fortnightly, 3-month clearance
The job isn't done yet. Officials are collecting samples from a 10-kilometer zone around the affected spots, sending them for testing every two weeks.
The area will only be declared bird flu-free if there are no positive results for three straight months.
Quick refresher: these extra steps help keep everyone safer.