Alappuzha toddler found dead, weighed 7.6kg, police suspect malnutrition
India
A heartbreaking case from Alappuzha, Kerala: a two-year-old boy was found dead this week, with police suspecting malnutrition as the cause.
He weighed just 7.6kg, much less than what's healthy for his age, and according to doctors was "acutely anemic."
Authorities are running tests to confirm if malnutrition or another illness led to his death.
Kerala child welfare takes 5 siblings
The boy came from a large family facing tough financial times: his dad drives an autorickshaw, and his mom was in the hospital for childbirth when he passed away.
The family had previously stayed in a shelter due to money issues but had moved back home.
After this tragedy, child welfare officials stepped in and have taken his five siblings into care while they look into the situation further.