Aliganj fire in Lucknow kills 15 as SIT inspects site
A huge fire broke out at a commercial building in Aliganj, Lucknow, on June 22, leaving 15 people dead and several injured.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) spent around 45 minutes at the site the next day, checking things like staircases, exits, ventilation, and escape routes to figure out what went wrong.
SIT probes safety and illegal construction
The SIT, led by Amit Abhijat and Praveen Kumar, is looking into whether poor fire safety measures or illegal construction turned the place into a disaster zone.
They're also checking if officials like the Lucknow Development Authority missed any warning signs.
After talking to injured survivors at King George's Medical University (KGMU), the team has just seven days to report back with answers.
Forensic experts are also collecting evidence from the scene to help piece together what happened.