Aliganj fire in Lucknow kills 15 as SIT inspects site

SIT probes safety and illegal construction

The SIT, led by Amit Abhijat and Praveen Kumar, is looking into whether poor fire safety measures or illegal construction turned the place into a disaster zone.

They're also checking if officials like the Lucknow Development Authority missed any warning signs.

After talking to injured survivors at King George's Medical University (KGMU), the team has just seven days to report back with answers.

Forensic experts are also collecting evidence from the scene to help piece together what happened.