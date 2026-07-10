Aliganj fire kills 15, Lucknow Development Authority orders demolition
India
After a devastating fire in Aliganj, Lucknow, that claimed 15 lives and injured nine, the city's development authority has ordered the demolition of the three-story building involved.
It turned out it was being used for commercial purposes even though it was only approved as a residence, and it broke several building rules.
LDA gives owners 15 days
The owners now have 15 days to clear out any unauthorized parts or face action under the UP Urban Planning Act.
The Lucknow Development Authority says this move is part of a bigger push to crack down on illegal constructions in the city, especially after such a tragic incident.