Salt contributed with a solid 59* off 42 deliveries

4th T20I: Phil Salt, Harry Brook hammer fifties versus India

By Rajdeep Saha 02:23 am Jul 10, 202602:23 am

What's the story

England registered their maiden T20I series victory over India, winning the fourth match by nine wickets in Bristol. The win also marked India's fifth consecutive defeat in completed 20-over matches. Batting first, India managed to post a total of 158 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted overs. Shreyas Iyer was the top scorer for India with an unbeaten 80 off 49 balls. In response, England rode on a 146*-run stand between Phil Salt and Harry Brook.