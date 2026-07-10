4th T20I: Phil Salt, Harry Brook hammer fifties versus India
What's the story
England registered their maiden T20I series victory over India, winning the fourth match by nine wickets in Bristol. The win also marked India's fifth consecutive defeat in completed 20-over matches. Batting first, India managed to post a total of 158 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted overs. Shreyas Iyer was the top scorer for India with an unbeaten 80 off 49 balls. In response, England rode on a 146*-run stand between Phil Salt and Harry Brook.
Match analysis
Brook, Salt power England to victory
England chased down the target with ease, thanks to a stellar partnership between Salt and captain Brook. The duo put on an unbeaten second-wicket stand of 146 runs as England won in just 13.5 overs. Brook scored a blistering 79* off just 35 balls while Salt contributed with a solid unbeaten 59 off 42 deliveries. India's bowlers struggled to contain the duo, leading to another disappointing defeat for the visitors.
Salt
Salt smashes his 10th fifty in T20Is
Salt's knock had a six and nine fours. In 64 matches (59 innings), Salt has amassed 1,846 runs at 35.50. He smashed his 10th fifty (100s: 4). Salt hammered his 2nd successive fifty against India. In 13 matches (11 innings), Salt owns 234 runs at 23.4 versus India (50s: 3). Playing his 343rd match in the 20-over format, Salt has amassed 8,677 runs at 28-plus from 332 innings. He slammed his 57th fifty (100s: 4).
Brook
7th T20I fifty for Brook
Brook's knock had 8 fours and 4 sixes. In 67 matches (58 innings), Brook has amassed 1,437 runs at 31.93. He smashed his 7th fifty (100s: 1). Brook hammered his 2nd fifty against India. In 15 matches (13 innings), Brook owns 312 runs at 26 versus India. Playing his 181st match in the 20-over format, Brook has amassed 4,315 runs at 33-plus from 167 innings. He slammed his 18th fifty (100s: 4).
146 runs
4th-highest stand (any wicket) versus India in T20Is
Salt and Brook recorded the 4th-highest stand (any wicket) versus India in T20Is. Highest partnerships against IND in T20Is (any wicket) 174* - Quinton de Kock & David Miller (SA), Guwahati, 2022 170* - Alex Hales & Jos Buttler (ENG), Adelaide, T20 WC 2022 SF 152* - Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Dubai, T20 WC 2021 146* - Phil Salt & Harry Brook (ENG), Bristol, 2026
Information
2nd-highest partnership for England versus India
Salt and Brook's 146*-run stand is the 2nd-highest for England against India. It's only behind an unbeaten 170-run stand between Buttler and Alex Hales in 2022. Meanwhile, this was England's 3rd partnership of 100-plus against India.