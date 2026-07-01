England thrash India in 4th T20I, seal series win: Stats
What's the story
England thrashed sorry India in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at County Ground in Bristol. Indian captain Shreyas Iyer played a brilliant innings of 80* runs off just 49 balls. His performance helped India post a total of 158/7 in their allotted overs. In response, England marched to a nine-wicket win over the visitors in just 13.5 overs. Phil Salt and Harry Brook tamed India with a massive partnership worth 146* runs for the 2nd wicket.
Batting woes
India's top order fails again; Iyer guides India
India's top three batsmen, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan, failed to make a significant impact once again. The trio was dismissed within seven overs of the innings. India were reduced to 48/3 in the 7th over with all three batters being sent back to the hut. However, Iyer and Shivam Dube (22) shared a crucial 53-run partnership for the fourth wicket that helped India recover from their early losses. Iyer remained unbeaten until the end.
Bowling performance
England's disciplined bowling attack restricts India
England's bowlers, led by Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue, put up a disciplined show to restrict India. Archer took two wickets for 20 runs from his 4 overs while Tongue also claimed two wickets and conceded 36 runs from his 4-over spell. Spinner Will Jacks claimed 1/28 from 4 overs whereas Adil Rashid managed 1/49. Sam Curran bowled 4 overs and managed 0/24.
Final overs
How England restricted India in the 1st innings?
With little support, Iyer shifted gears spectacularly in the 18th over, dismantling Rashid for two massive sixes and a boundary in a 20-run over. Just when India looked poised for a late flourish, Curran delivered a brilliant penultimate over, conceding just four runs. Archer then closed out the final over clinically, removing Washington Sundar (5) before executing a clever piece of football skill on his follow-through to run out Axar Patel (1). He conceded just four runs.
Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi suffers 3rd successive failure in T20Is
Sooryavanshi's quest for a major international innings continued as he was dismissed for 15 runs. India were 23/1 with the teenager's dismissal. Prior to this match, Sooryavanshi had scores of 14 and 13 in his first two international outings. Sooryavanshi raced to 42 runs from three T20I matches in Indian colors. He averages 14 with his strike rate being 168. He has slammed one four and five sixes.
Iyer
Iyer gets past 50 sixes in T20Is; slams 10th fifty
Iyer's knock of 80* from 49 balls had five sixes and four fours. He surpassed 50 T20I sixes (now 51) during his stay. Iyer also raced to 1,307 runs from 57 matches at 31.87. He slammed his 10th fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, Iyer now owns 339 runs from 10 matches against England at 48.42. He recorded his 3rd fifty against England. Meanwhile, this was Iyer's 3rd away fifty (home of opposition). He owns 443 runs from 19 matches at 29.53.
Information
50th T20 fifty and 600 fours for Iyer
Overall in the 20-over format, Iyer has amassed 7,279 runs from 260 matches (253 innings) at 34-plus. He recorded his 50th fifty in the format. Besides his 50 half-centuries, Iyer also owns 4 hundreds. He also went past 600 fours (603).
Record
Iyer owns 3rd-most runs in ENG-IND T20I series
Iyer raced to 190 runs from 4 matches in the ongoing ENG-IND series. He averages 63.33 with his strike rate being 155.73. He slammed his 2nd fifty of the series. As per ESPNcricinfo, Iyer now owns the 3rd-most runs in a bilateral series against England. He is only behind Virat Kohli's 279 runs from 5 matches in 2025 and Abhishek Sharma's 231 runs from 5 matches in 2021.
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Iyer breaks Suryakumar Yadav's record
By getting to 190 runs from 4 matches in the ongoing series, Iyer broke Suryakumar Yadav's record for the most runs by an Indian batter against England in a bilateral series in England. Suryakumar slammed 171 runs from three matches in 2022.
Information
Curios case of Sundar in India's T20I side
Sundar replaced an injured Varun Chakravarthy and he failed to make his presence felt. With the bat, he scored just 5 runs off 8 balls. And then with the ball, the right-arm spinner bowled just one over and conceded 19 runs. Sundar has failed to deliver the goods for India in this format and his presence in the side is questionable.
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Key numbers for Archer and Rashid
Playing his 48th T20I for England, Archer now owns 63 scalps at a solid 23.26. Versus India, he has bagged 21 wickets at 25.90 from 15 matches. Rashid raced to 167 scalps with 20 of them coming against India at 31.10.