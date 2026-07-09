Vaibhav Sooryavanshi suffers 3rd successive failure in T20Is: Key stats

Numbers

Sooryavanshi averages 14 in T20Is for India

Prior to this match, Sooryavanshi had scores of 14 and 13 in his first two international outings. Sooryavanshi has raced to 42 runs from three T20I matches in Indian colors. He averages 14 with his strike rate being 168. He has slammed one four and five sixes. Notably, Sooryavanshi owns over 1,500 runs overall in the 20-over format. He has hit 1,519 runs from 37 matches at 42-plus. He owns 4 tons and 6 fifties. 139 sixes have flown out from his bat, as per ESPNcricinfo.