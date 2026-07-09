Vaibhav Sooryavanshi suffers 3rd successive failure in T20Is: Key stats
What's the story
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's quest for a major international innings continued as he was dismissed for 15 runs in the fourth T20I against England at Bristol on Thursday. The young batsman started off aggressively, hitting a four and six off Josh Tongue in the first over of his innings. However, he couldn't withstand the pace of his Rajasthan Royals teammate Jofra Archer. India were 23/1 with the teenager's dismissal.
Tactical approach
Sooryavanshi falls to the short ball again
Archer used the short ball strategy to trouble Sooryavanshi, who has been struggling with this tactic throughout the series. The plan worked in the second over when Sooryavanshi tried to go over mid-off but ended up miscuing his shot. He was caught by Sam Curran, ending his innings prematurely. Sooryavanshi slammed one four and a six in his knock of 15 fom 10 balls.
Numbers
Sooryavanshi averages 14 in T20Is for India
Prior to this match, Sooryavanshi had scores of 14 and 13 in his first two international outings. Sooryavanshi has raced to 42 runs from three T20I matches in Indian colors. He averages 14 with his strike rate being 168. He has slammed one four and five sixes. Notably, Sooryavanshi owns over 1,500 runs overall in the 20-over format. He has hit 1,519 runs from 37 matches at 42-plus. He owns 4 tons and 6 fifties. 139 sixes have flown out from his bat, as per ESPNcricinfo.