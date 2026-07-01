Shreyas Iyer slams his 50th half-century in T20s: Key stats
What's the story
Shreyas Iyer, India's T20I captain, scored a valuable 80* versus England in the 4th T20I being held at County Ground, Bristol. Iyer's knock guided India to 158/7 in 20 overs. Iyer walked in when India were 33/2. He shared a 53-run stand alongside Shivam Dube for the 4th wicket. Notably, the Indian captain managed to remain unbeaten and help his side get past the 150-run mark. Here's more.
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A vital knock from the skipper's blade
Iyer and Dube forged a crucial partnership after India were reduced to 48/3. Iyer then added a 29-run stand alongside Tilak Varma and another 27 with Washington Sundar. In the 15th over, Iyer completed his fifty with a six off Adil Rashid. He hit Rashid for two sixes and a four in the 18th over.
Record
Iyer owns 3rd-most runs in ENG-IND T20I series
Iyer has raced to 190 runs from 4 matches in the ongoing ENG-IND series. He averages 63.33 with his strike rate being 155.73. He slammed his 2nd fifty of the series. As per ESPNcricinfo, Iyer now owns the 3rd-most runs in a bilateral series against England. He is only behind Virat Kohli's 279 runs from 5 matches in 2025 and Abhishek Sharma's 231 runs from 5 matches in 2021.
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Iyer breaks Suryakumar Yadav's record
By getting to 190 runs from 4 matches in the ongoing series, Iyer broke Suryakumar Yadav's record for the most runs by an Indian batter against England in a bilateral series in England. Suryakumar slammed 171 runs from three matches in 2022.
Runs
Iyer gets past 50 sixes in T20Is; slams 10th fifty
Iyer's knock of 80* from 49 balls had five sixes and four fours. He surpassed 50 T20I sixes (now 51) during his stay. Iyer has raced to 1,307 runs from 57 matches at 31.87. He slammed his 10th fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, Iyer now owns 339 runs from 10 matches against England at 48.42. He recorded his 3rd fifty against England. Meanwhile, this was Iyer's 3rd away fifty (home of opposition). He owns 443 runs from 19 matches at 29.53.
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50th T20 fifty and 600 fours for Iyer
Overall in the 20-over format, Iyer has amassed 7,279 runs from 260 matches (253 innings) at 34-plus. He recorded his 50th fifty in the format. Besides his 50 half-centuries, Iyer also owns 4 hundreds. He also went past 600 fours (603).