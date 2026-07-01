Shreyas Iyer slams his 50th half-century in T20s: Key stats

Runs

Iyer gets past 50 sixes in T20Is; slams 10th fifty

Iyer's knock of 80* from 49 balls had five sixes and four fours. He surpassed 50 T20I sixes (now 51) during his stay. Iyer has raced to 1,307 runs from 57 matches at 31.87. He slammed his 10th fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, Iyer now owns 339 runs from 10 matches against England at 48.42. He recorded his 3rd fifty against England. Meanwhile, this was Iyer's 3rd away fifty (home of opposition). He owns 443 runs from 19 matches at 29.53.