FIFA World Cup, France reach semis with Morocco scalp: Stats

Player's performance

France inch closer to 3rd successive final; Mbappe scores again

With this victory, France are now one step away from their third consecutive World Cup final. Mbappe, who has scored eight goals and provided three assists in the tournament from six matches, is chasing the Golden Ball and Golden Boot. He is now tied with Lionel Messi at the top of the Golden Boot race with eight goals each. Erling Haaland owns 7 goals with Harry Kane scoring six times.