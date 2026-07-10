Mustafizur Rahman ruled out of Zimbabwe tour: Here's why
What's the story
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced that pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman will not be part of the remainder tour of Zimbabwe. The decision comes after he suffered a hamstring injury during the first ODI match. It turned out to be a grade 1 muscle tear in his right hamstring and a meniscal degeneration in his right knee. He had missed the second ODI of the three-match series in Harare due to this injury.
Injury specifics
Mustafizur has grade 1 muscle tear in right hamstring
BCB's team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan revealed that Mustafizur complained of pain in his right hamstring while bowling during the first ODI. A scan conducted on July 7 showed he had suffered a Grade 1 muscle tear in his right hamstring. "He also has a minor degenerative issue in the same knee, and we expect his recovery to take at least four weeks," Khan said.
Tournament impact
Mustafizur was set to play in The Hundred
Mustafizur was supposed to play the entire season of The Hundred from July 20 to August 20, after receiving a No Objection Certificate (NOC). He was set to become the first Bangladeshi player to play in England's franchise tournament. However, given his injury and recovery timeline, it is unlikely that he will be available for the start of this tournament.
Injury
Mustafizur complained of pain
The star pacer complained of pain while bowling during the first ODI against Zimbabwe on Monday. He underwent scans on the subsequent day that revealed the extent of the injury. During the series opener, Mustafizur bowled six overs for 19 runs and also batted at No. 10 in Bangladesh's chase of 142. The Tigers lost this affair and the second game as well, conceding the series against the hosts.