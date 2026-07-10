Mustafizur has suffered a hamstring injury

Mustafizur Rahman ruled out of Zimbabwe tour: Here's why

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:20 am Jul 10, 202609:20 am

What's the story

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced that pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman will not be part of the remainder tour of Zimbabwe. The decision comes after he suffered a hamstring injury during the first ODI match. It turned out to be a grade 1 muscle tear in his right hamstring and a meniscal degeneration in his right knee. He had missed the second ODI of the three-match series in Harare due to this injury.