Zimbabwe down Bangladesh in 2nd ODI, win series: Key stats
What's the story
Bangladesh were beaten by Zimbabwe in the 2nd ODI at Harare Sports Club, Harare. Ben Curran played a stellar innings, scoring an unbeaten 111 runs as Zimbabwe posted a total of 247/6 against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Brad Evans chipped in with a fifty. In response, Bangladesh failed to get over the line, being bowled out for 234 in 48.1 overs. Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Towhid Hridoy and Nurul Hasan played crucial knocks but it wasn't enough. Zimbabwe have taken a 2-0 lead in this three-match series.
ZIM innings
Curran and Evans shine for Zimbabwe
Curran, who opened for Zimbabwe, remained unscathed till the end. His innings was a mix of caution and aggression as he negotiated the early movement in Harare. He faced 135 balls and slammed 9 fours. Meanwhile, Evans, coming in at No. 8, also contributed with an explosive half-century. He scored an unbeaten 58 runs, finishing in a blaze of glory, including hitting three sixes off Taskin Ahmed in the final over of Zimbabwe's innings.
Game dynamics
Summary of the Zimbabwe innings
Bangladesh reduced Zimbabwe to 8/2, 32/3 and 66/4, gaining momentum. However, Curran was part of three quality partnerships to lead his side's recovery. He added 34 runs alongside Wesley Madhevere before stitching a 68-run partnership with Sikandar Raza. A 7th-wicket stand worth 99* alongside Evans helped Zimbabwe finish on a high. For the visitors, Mehidy Hasan Miraz was superb. He clocked 2/32 from 10 overs (1 maiden). Pacer Taskin Ahmed chipped in as well. He claimed 2/57 and bowled 2 maidens.
Curran
2nd ODI hundred from Curran's blade
Curran raced to his second ODI ton, with each of those coming in Harare. He is yet to play overseas. In just 10 ODIs, the Zimbabwe batter has raced to 469 runs at an incredible average of 58.62. He also has two half-centuries. As per ESPNcricinfo, Curran became the 12th Zimbabwe batter to smash an ODI hundred against Bangladesh. Overall in List A cricket, Curran smashed his 3rd ton. He owns 1,783 runs from 54 matches.
Evans
Brad Evans smashes his maiden ODI fifty
Evans hammered each of Zimbabwe's five sixes in the innings, scoring a 38-ball 58*. He also slammed 2 fours. Evans completed his maiden half-century in international cricket. Before this, his highest score was 43 in T20Is. The seam-bowling all-rounder, who made his ODI debut in 2022, now has 190 runs from 17 innings at an average of 14.61. Overall, Evans now has 571 runs in 47 List A encounters at an average of over 16.
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Key numbers for Bangladesh duo Taskin and Mehidy
Playing his 93rd ODI, Taskin now owns 135 wickets at 29.15. In 7 ODIs versus Zimbabwe, he has picked 7 wickets at 44.42. On the other hand, Mehidy has amassed 132 wickets from 124 matches at 36.04. Versus Zimbabwe, he now owns 15 scalps at 28.26.
Raza
Sikandar Raza races to 4,500 ODI runs
Zimbabwe all-rounder Raza raced to 4,500 runs in Men's ODIs. Raza reached the landmark with his 23rd run. The 40-year-old became the seventh Zimbabwe batter to touch the 4,500-run mark in ODI cricket. Raza scored a 53-ball 33, slamming four fours. He completed 4,500 runs in his 155th ODI. Across 146 innings, the right-handed batter has amassed 4,510 runs at an average of 36.66. His tally includes seven tons and 24 half-centuries.
Chase
How did Bangladesh's chase pan out?
Bangladesh lost two early wickets to be reeling at 38/2 in the 9th over. Hridoy joined Tamim and the duo showed a lot of composure in forging a 84-run stand off 107 balls. Tamim played a key role and focused on building a platform. Hridoy then added 47 runs for the 4th wicket alongside Nurul before perishing. Bangladesh had the chase in control before Zimbabwe fought back by dismissing Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul and Rishad Hossain. Mehidy's 27 wasn't enough.
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Summary of Zimbabwe's bowlers
Blessing Muzarabani was superb. He claimed 2/33 from 10 overs (2 maidens). Skipper Richard Ngarava claimed 3 scalps (3/55). Evans managed 2/48 from 9 overs. Raza, Brian Bennett and Madhevere picked one scalp each. Newman Nyamhuri bowled 4 overs and claimed 0/20.
Tamim
Tanzid Hasan Tamim slams his 8th ODI fifty
Tamim consumed 70 balls for his 57, slamming a six and five fours. Tamim raced to 950 runs in ODIs from 39 matches at an average of 25.67. He recorded his 8th fifty (100s: 1). In 2 matches versus Zimbabwe, he has scored 65 runs at 32.5. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his 10th away ODI (home of opposition). He has amassed 308 runs at 30.8 with the help 4 fifties.
Hridoy
Towhid Hridoy hammers his 7th fifty in ODIs
Hridoy's 60 came off 90 balls (4s: 5). With this effort, Hridoy raced to 1,365 ODI runs from 62 matches (56 innings) at 29.67. He clocked his 7th ODI fifty. Versus Zimbabwe, he has amassed 140 runs from 5 matches at 46.66 (50s: 1). In 18 away ODIs (home of opposition), he owns 375 runs at 26.38 (50s: 2), as per ESPNcricinfo.
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Nurul scores a 41-ball 38
Nurul scored 38 runs off 41 balls (4s: 5). His dismissal came at a crucial time in the chase. Playing his 15th ODI, Nurul now owns 306 runs at 34. He is yet to hit an ODI fifty-plus score.
Do you know?
Ngarava gets to 76 ODI wickets
Playing his 57th ODI, Zimbabwe's Ngarava now owns 76 wickets at 29.39. Against Bangladesh, he has managed 10 scalps from 7 matches at an average of 33.60.