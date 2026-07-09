Zimbabwe down Bangladesh in 2nd ODI, win series: Key stats

Curran

2nd ODI hundred from Curran's blade

Curran raced to his second ODI ton, with each of those coming in Harare. He is yet to play overseas. In just 10 ODIs, the Zimbabwe batter has raced to 469 runs at an incredible average of 58.62. He also has two half-centuries. As per ESPNcricinfo, Curran became the 12th Zimbabwe batter to smash an ODI hundred against Bangladesh. Overall in List A cricket, Curran smashed his 3rd ton. He owns 1,783 runs from 54 matches.