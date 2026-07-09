Sikandar Raza races to 4,500 ODI runs: Key stats
What's the story
Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza has raced to 4,500 runs in Men's ODIs. Raza reached the landmark with his 23rd run in the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club. The 40-year-old became the seventh Zimbabwe batter to touch the 4,500-run mark in ODI cricket. He has been Zimbabwe's mainstay all-rounder across formats. Raza scored a 53-ball 33 in Harare.
Knock
Raza's knock bolsters Zimbabwe
Like the series opener, Zimbabwe faced another top-order collapse, this time slumping to 66/4. However, opener Ben Curran held his fort. He was joined by an experienced Raza, who duly rotated the strike. The duo added 68 runs off 95 balls, propelling the hosts past 130. In the 33rd over, Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed Raza. The latter departed after smashing 4 fours.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Raza, who has been serving the Zimbabwean side for over a decade, completed 4,500 runs in his 155th ODI. Across 146 innings, the right-handed batter now has 4,510 runs at an average of 36.66. His tally includes seven tons and 24 half-centuries. In 92 ODIs at home, Raza is closing in on 3,000 runs. He also has 1,132 runs from 44 away ODIs.
Information
Raza joins these veterans
As per ESPNcricinfo, Raza became the seventh Zimbabwe batter to complete 4,500 ODI runs. He joined the likes of Andy Flower, Brendan Taylor, Grant Flower, Hamilton Masakadza, Sean Williams, and Alistair Campbell.