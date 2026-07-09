Sikandar Raza races to 4,500 ODI runs: Key stats

Numbers

A look at his numbers

Raza, who has been serving the Zimbabwean side for over a decade, completed 4,500 runs in his 155th ODI. Across 146 innings, the right-handed batter now has 4,510 runs at an average of 36.66. His tally includes seven tons and 24 half-centuries. In 92 ODIs at home, Raza is closing in on 3,000 runs. He also has 1,132 runs from 44 away ODIs.