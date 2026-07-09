Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy hammers his 7th fifty in ODIs: Stats

Knock

A fine hand from Hridoy

Bangladesh lost two early wickets to be reeling at 38/2 in the 9th over. Hridoy joined Tamim and the duo showed a lot of composure in forging a 84-run stand off 107 balls. After the latter's dismissal on 57, Hridoy added 47 runs for the 4th wicket alongside Nurul Hasan. It was a fighting knock from Hridoy's blade. Wesley Madhevere dismissed him eventually.