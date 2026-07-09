Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy hammers his 7th fifty in ODIs: Stats
What's the story
Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy shone with a solid 60-run knock versus Zimbabwe in the 2nd ODI on Thursday. The match is being held at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. Chasing a target of 248, the batter added 87 runs for the 3rd wicket alongside Tanzid Hasan Tamim to recover Bangladesh's innings. Hridoy was ultimately dismissed in the 37th over with Bangladesh being 169/4.
Knock
A fine hand from Hridoy
Bangladesh lost two early wickets to be reeling at 38/2 in the 9th over. Hridoy joined Tamim and the duo showed a lot of composure in forging a 84-run stand off 107 balls. After the latter's dismissal on 57, Hridoy added 47 runs for the 4th wicket alongside Nurul Hasan. It was a fighting knock from Hridoy's blade. Wesley Madhevere dismissed him eventually.
Runs
Hridoy hammers his maiden ODI fifty against Zimbabwe
Hridoy's 60 came off 90 balls (4s: 5). With this effort, Hridoy has raced to 1,365 ODI runs from 62 matches (56 innings) at 29.67. He clocked his 7th ODI fifty. Versus Zimbabwe, he has amassed 140 runs from 5 matches at 46.66 (50s: 1). In 18 away ODIs (home of opposition), he owns 375 runs at 26.38 (50s: 2), as per ESPNcricinfo.