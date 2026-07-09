Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan Tamim slams his 8th ODI fifty: Stats
What's the story
Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim shone with a solid 57-run knock versus Zimbabwe in the 2nd ODI on Thursday. The match is being held at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. Chasing a target of 248, the batter added 87 runs for the 3rd wicket alongside Towhid Hridoy to recover Bangladesh's innings. Tamim was ultimately dismissed in the 27th over with Bangladesh being 122/3.
Knock
A fine hand from the Bangladesh opener
Bangladesh lost two early wickets to be reeling at 38/2 in the 9th over. Hridoy joined Tamim and the duo showed a lot of composure in forging a 84-run stand off 107 balls. Tamim played a key role and focused on building a platform. He consumed 70 balls, slamming a six and five fours. He fell to Brian Bennett while attempting a slog sweep.
Runs
A look at his ODI numbers
With this effort, Tamim has raced to 950 runs in ODIs from 39 matches at an average of 25.67. He recorded his 8th fifty (100s: 1). In 2 matches versus Zimbabwe, he has scored 65 runs at 32.5. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his 10th away ODI (home of opposition). He has amassed 308 runs at 30.8 with the help 4 fifties.