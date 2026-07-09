Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan Tamim slams his 8th ODI fifty: Stats

Runs

A look at his ODI numbers

With this effort, Tamim has raced to 950 runs in ODIs from 39 matches at an average of 25.67. He recorded his 8th fifty (100s: 1). In 2 matches versus Zimbabwe, he has scored 65 runs at 32.5. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his 10th away ODI (home of opposition). He has amassed 308 runs at 30.8 with the help 4 fifties.