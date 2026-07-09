Zimbabwe's Ben Curran slams his second ODI ton: Stats
By Parth Dhall
Jul 09, 2026 04:37 pm
What's the story
Opener Ben Curran rescued Zimbabwe with a stunning ton against Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI at Harare Sports Club. Curran held his fort after the hosts suffered another top-order collapse after being invited to bat. He added 68 runs with Sikandar Raza after Zimbabwe were 66/4. The 30-year-old brought up his second ODI ton, taking Zimbabwe past 200.
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A look at his numbers
As per ESPNcricinfo, Curran raced to his second ODI ton, with each of those coming in Harare. In just 10 ODIs, the Zimbabwe batter has raced past 450 runs at an incredible average of 55-plus. He also has two half-centuries.