Brad Evans smashes his maiden ODI fifty: Key stats
What's the story
Brad Evans played his career-best knock, powering Zimbabwe to 247/6 against Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI at Harare Sports Club. Evans smashed a counter-attacking 58 off 28 balls after the hosts were down to 148/6. He added a 99-run stand with Ben Curran, who returned unbeaten on 111. This was Evans's maiden half-century in international cricket. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Evans's whirlwind knock
After several ups and downs, Zimbabwe, being invited to bat, reached 148/6 in 36.5 overs. While Curran held his fort, Evans, coming in at No. 8, raced to a whirlwind half-century. According to ESPNcricinfo, Evans and Curran added 99 runs at a strike rate of 123.75. Evans scored each of Zimbabwe's five sixes in the innings, scoring a 38-ball 58*.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
As mentioned, Evans completed his maiden half-century in international cricket. Before this, his highest score was 43 in T20Is. The seam-bowling all-rounder, who made his ODI debut in 2022, now has 190 runs from 17 innings at an average of 14.61. Overall, Evans now has 571 runs in 47 List A encounters at an average of over 16.