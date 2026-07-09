Brad Evans smashes his maiden ODI fifty: Key stats

Numbers

A look at his numbers

As mentioned, Evans completed his maiden half-century in international cricket. Before this, his highest score was 43 in T20Is. The seam-bowling all-rounder, who made his ODI debut in 2022, now has 190 runs from 17 innings at an average of 14.61. Overall, Evans now has 571 runs in 47 List A encounters at an average of over 16.