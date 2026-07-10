Iran allegedly planning to assassinate Trump, Israel warns US
What's the story
Israel has reportedly alerted the United States about a new plan by Iran to assassinate President Donald Trump. The intelligence was shared with US officials this week, The Wall Street Journal reported. However, CNN noted that the details of the alleged plot are unclear, and US agencies have not independently verified or tracked it before Israel's warning.
Motive speculation
Israeli intelligence part of strategy to sway Trump?
Some US officials suspect that Israeli intelligence could be part of a larger strategy by Tel Aviv to sway Trump's decision on ramping up military action against Iran. They said that while US intelligence has been tracking a series of threats against Trump, this warning was different as it involved a specific alleged plot.
Presidential response
What did Trump say
The White House has not directly commented on the intelligence reports. Instead, it referred to Trump's remarks in Ankara, Turkey. "They want to take out the US leader, me," Trump said. "I'm on every list... I'm on every single one of their lists." He also mentioned learning about a new list naming him as Iran's top assassination target, but it's unclear if he was referring to Israeli intelligence.
Rising tensions
US, Iranian officials working toward nuclear deal by mid-August
The reports come amid rising tensions between the US and Iran, even as diplomatic efforts continue. CNN reported that both US and Iranian officials are working toward a nuclear deal by mid-August, with military preparations continuing in parallel. Multiple officials told the broadcaster that while US forces made contingency preparations for potential strikes, diplomacy remained the preferred course.
Conversation
Trump, Netanyahu see thaw in ties
There has been a softening in Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's relations in recent weeks after they turned distant over their separate interests regarding continuing the Iran war. According to Netanyahu's office, Trump and the Israeli PM spoke on Thursday. It stated that Washington and Tel Aviv have agreed to continue "coordination between the countries," and Trump has also updated Netanyahu on recent US activity in the Gulf.