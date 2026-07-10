Iran buries former supreme leader Khamenei in Mashhad

Burial site

Second Iranian ruler to be buried in Mashhad

Khamenei is only the second Iranian ruler to be buried in Mashhad after Nader Shah, who was assassinated in 1747. The late leader's body had to be airlifted to the holy shrine as massive crowds packed in between the Danesh intersection and the Imam Reza Shrine. State media aired visuals of vast crowds mourning along the funeral route and surrounding his convoy with anti-Trump banners during the procession.