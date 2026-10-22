Aligarh biker Manoj allegedly run over after honking argument
India
A late-night argument over honking in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, turned tragic when Manoj, riding a bike with Kanhaiya, was allegedly run over by an Audi.
The victim's family has claimed the car belongs to former BJP district president Chaudhary Devaraj Singh.
The incident happened near Bannadevi police station around 11pm.
Police seize Audi, identify driver
Kanhaiya says the Audi driver was involved in an argument over honking and then drove straight at them, hitting Manoj from behind.
Police have seized the car and are checking CCTV footage. Authorities say they have identified the driver and are working to arrest him.