Aligarh relatives arrested after 20-year-old law student Himanshi allegedly killed
India
In Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, five members of 20-year-old law student Himanshi's family were arrested after she was allegedly killed for refusing to break up with her boyfriend, Harshit.
Her family claimed she died from illness and quickly cremated her body, but police stepped in after Harshit reported the truth.
Harshit alleges inter-caste threats
Himanshi's mother, two brothers, and two maternal uncles were taken into custody based on Harshit's complaint.
He said both he and Himanshi had faced repeated threats because their relationship was inter-caste.
CCTV footage backs up his story.
The investigation is ongoing as Harshit continues to call for justice and worries about his own safety.