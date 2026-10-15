Alipore court orders Mahua Moitra remove posts about Manoj Agarwal
India
An Alipore court has told Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra to take down certain X posts and not share anything defamatory about West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal.
The issue started after Moitra accused Agarwal online of deleting voters during his time as chief electoral officer.
Agarwal seeks ₹10cr, Moitra to challenge
Agarwal responded by sending Moitra a legal notice asking for an apology and ₹10 crore in damages.
Moitra isn't backing down: she plans to challenge the court's order.
Meanwhile, Agarwal's lawyer pointed out that he didn't have the power to change voter lists on his own, highlighting the limits of his role in the process.