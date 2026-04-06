Alka and Pawan accused of cyanide poisoning in Daurala, Meerut
India
In Daurala, Meerut, three men died after drinking liquor secretly mixed with cyanide.
Police say it wasn't an accident: Ankit was targeted in a murder plan set up by Ankit's own sister Alka and her boyfriend Pawan, and Baburam and Jitendra died after also drinking the poisoned liquor.
Goldsmith sold cyanide for ₹500
Alka and Pawan reportedly acted because Ankit didn't approve of their relationship.
They got cyanide from a local goldsmith for ₹500, mixed it into a drink, and gave it to Ankit and his friends. All three died on April 3.
Police later found internet searches about cyanide on Pawan's phone, which helped crack the case.
Alka, Pawan, and the goldsmith have been arrested as forensic tests continue.