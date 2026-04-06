Alka and Pawan accused of cyanide poisoning in Daurala, Meerut

Goldsmith sold cyanide for ₹500

Alka and Pawan reportedly acted because Ankit didn't approve of their relationship.

They got cyanide from a local goldsmith for ₹500, mixed it into a drink, and gave it to Ankit and his friends. All three died on April 3.

Police later found internet searches about cyanide on Pawan's phone, which helped crack the case.

Alka, Pawan, and the goldsmith have been arrested as forensic tests continue.