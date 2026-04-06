'God is good': US pilot's message sparked Iran alarm
What's the story
A three-word radio message from a stranded F-15 fighter jet crew member in Iran initially raised alarms in the United States military. The officer, a weapons systems officer, sent the unusual message, "God is good," after ejecting from his downed aircraft. This led US officials to fear Iran might have captured the crew member and was sending false signals.
Message verified
Trump clarifies message
US President Donald Trump later confirmed that the exact phrase used by the officer was "God is good." He said people who knew the officer described him as deeply religious, making his message consistent with his personal beliefs. A US defense official confirmed Trump's account and said they verified he was alive and not captured.
Aircraft downed
Pilot rescued, officer evaded capture
The incident occurred on April 3 when Trump said Iranian forces shot down an F-15E Strike Eagle over southwestern Iran. The pilot was rescued soon after, but the search for the weapons systems officer continued for more than 24 hours. Despite being injured, he evaded capture by hiding in a mountain crevice and moving through mountainous terrain.
Rescue operation
CIA located officer, special ops rescued him
The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) eventually located the officer using "unique capabilities" to track him, according to the New York Times. Once his location was confirmed, it was shared with the White House and Pentagon. US special operations forces were then deployed deep into Iranian territory for a rescue mission. Trump called this operation "one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US history."
Officer recovered
Officer back home safely
The operation concluded with the successful recovery of the officer. Trump said he would be just fine after suffering injuries during his ordeal. According to Trump, no members of the rescue team were killed or wounded in this operation. On the other hand, Iranian media have reported that at least five people were killed and several flying objects destroyed, including a transport plane, during the rescue operation.