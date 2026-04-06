IPL 2026: Will rain play spoilsport in KKR-PBKS match?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are still on the lookout for their maiden victory in the IPL 2026 season. After losing to Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, KKR's wait could be prolonged due to rain. The team, captained by Ajinkya Rahane , will take on last year's finalists Punjab Kings in a crucial early-season clash at Eden Gardens on April 5. Here are further details.

Weather warning IMD issues warning for rain during match The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of rain during the match window. The region is likely to witness another round of Kalbaishakhi storms, with the possibility of hail and thunderstorms from Sunday through Thursday. "The intensity and spread of rainfall are expected to peak on Tuesday and Wednesday," IMD said.

Precipitation probability Toss likely to be delayed AccuWeather has also predicted a chance of rain, with a 51% probability of precipitation around 6:00pm IST, just ahead of the toss. This raises the chances of delays or even a shortened contest. If rain interrupts play, there is only a small window to finish the match. For it to count as a result, at least five overs per side must be played.

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