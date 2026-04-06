'One of the best finishers': Rajat Patidar hails Tim David 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar has praised Tim David for his finishing skills after their emphatic victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2026 Indian Premier League match on Sunday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Patidar called David "one of the best finishers he has ever seen." The compliment comes after CSK's third consecutive loss this season and fourth straight defeat to RCB since 2024.

Knock Patidar's thoughts on David's knock In the post-match interview, Patidar praised David's ability to go big in the end overs. He said, "He is a specialist, and he is one of the best finishers, I would say. And I think I enjoyed it a lot. And he has done it last year also." Patidar himself scored a quickfire 48* off just 19 balls while David's made 70* off just 25 balls.

Finishing skills Patidar praises David and Pandya David and Patidar added 99 runs, powering RCB to a record-breaking 250-3. Patidar described David as a specialist finisher, saying, "I think I enjoyed a lot of sixes from the dugouts and from the non-striker end." Patidar also lauded Krunal Pandya for his impressive bowling performance in four overs with figures of 2/36. "I think whenever I came under pressure, I always looked to KP. Where is KP? I have that much belief in him," he added.

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