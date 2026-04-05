IPL 2026: RCB hand CSK their third successive defeat

Royal Challengers Bengaluru hammered Chennai Super Kings in Match 11 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Royal Challengers first slammed a record-breaking 250-3, with Tim David, Rajat Patidar , and Devdutt Padikkal playing blazing knocks. The CSK batters showed intent, but the hosts comfortably won by 43 runs. CSK have now lost their first three matches.

Start RCB excel despite patchy start RCB openers Philip Salt and Virat Kohli struggled on a sticky surface after CSK elected to field. The latter even got a reprieve when Shivam Dube dropped his catch. While Kohli fell for an 18-ball 28, Salt upped the ante and took CSK to 51/1 in six overs. Dube brought the breakthrough, dismissing Salt (46 off 30 balls) in the 10th over.

Assault RCB batter CSK bowlers With Salt's departure, RCB were down to 93/2 in 10.4 overs. However, Padikkal's counter-attack propelled them past 150 in less than four overs. In the 15th over, Jamie Overton dismissed Padikkal, who scored a 29-ball 50. What followed was a nightmare for CSK. While Patidar got the strike for just 11 balls thereafter, David hammered a 25-ball 70* (3 fours and 8 sixes).

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Finish David, Patidar nail historic finish David, who took Overton and Noor Ahmad to cleaners, finished with a strike rate of 280.0. And skipper Patidar hammered 48 off 19 balls (1 four and 6 sixes). Their 99-run stand catapulted RCB to 250/3, the highest team total this season. This is also the highest-ever total against the Super Kings in the IPL. RCB also recorded their third 250-plus score (IPL).

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Milestone David in elite club According to Cricbuzz, David now has the joint second-most sixes from No. 5 or lower for RCB in the IPL, with AB de Villiers (8). This was his second half-century in the IPL. His tally includes 932 runs from 52 matches at a strike rate of 178.20. In 318 T20s, the Aussie all-rounder has raced past 6,200 runs. This was his 23rd T20I fifty.

Numbers Notable numbers of Padikkal and Patidar Padikkal smashed his 13th half-century in the IPL. He also smacked 61 in RCB's season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 76 matches, the left-hander has raced to 1,917 runs at a strike rate of nearly 130. He is closing in on 3,500 T20 runs. Meanwhile, Patidar now has 1,190 runs from 44 IPL games (SR: 158.45). He now eyes the 3,000-run mark in T20s.

Information 19 sixes by RCB RCB slammed 19 sixes, their third-most in an IPL innings. These are also the most sixes for any team against CSK. RCB hammered 97 runs in Overs 16-20, the joint second-most in this phase (also DC vs GT in Delhi in 2024).

Innings Sarfaraz rescues CSK after poor start CSK had a terrible start as they lost skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad in the first over. Ayush Mhatre fell to Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the next over. Jacob Duffy then dismissed Sanju Samson, reducing CSK to 30/3 in three overs. It was the Sarfaraz show thereafter. The Indian batter raced to 37 off 18 balls in no time, completing his fifty on the Powerplay's final ball.

Progression CSK five down; Veer, Overton add 57 runs With Sarfaraz's 24-ball 50, CSK propelled to 77/3. However, Krunal Pandya's introduction reduced them to 84/5. Dube inspired some hope with his imperious shots, taking the Super Kings past 100 within 10 overs. Abhinandan Singh sent Dube packing thereafter. In an anti-climax, Prashant Veer and Jamie Overton added 57 runs off 32 balls. Overton's perpetual attack helped CSK hold the slender rope.

Collapse The final collapse CSK touched 165 within 15 overs with the Veer-Overton stand. Bhuvneshwar broke the partnership by dismissing Veer, who scored a 29-ball 43 (6 fours and 1 six). And Overton, who posed a threat, fell to Suyash Sharma for 37 (16). It was a mere formality thereafter, with RCB sealing the deal in the final over. CSK perished for 207 in 19.4 overs.