All 14 Indian crew rescued after MSV Virat 1 sank
India
Good news from the sea: all 14 Indian crew members of MSV Virat 1, which sank off Oman on June 14, were safely rescued.
After their ship went down, they were quickly picked up by MV Jabal Ali 9 thanks to a coordinated effort between Omani authorities and the Indian Embassy.
Everyone's safe and heading home.
Crew abandoned ship after mechanical trouble
The ship ran into mechanical trouble about 80 nautical miles from Ras Al Hadd, forcing the crew to abandon it and jump onto a life raft.
A distress alert brought help fast. Nearby vessels responded, with updates shared by the Indian Embassy on X.
The Directorate General of Shipping confirmed that all 14 Indian seafarers were safely accounted for and remains committed to their safety, security, and welfare.