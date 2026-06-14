All 14 Indian crew rescued after MSV Virat 1 sank

Crew abandoned ship after mechanical trouble

The ship ran into mechanical trouble about 80 nautical miles from Ras Al Hadd, forcing the crew to abandon it and jump onto a life raft.

A distress alert brought help fast. Nearby vessels responded, with updates shared by the Indian Embassy on X.

The Directorate General of Shipping confirmed that all 14 Indian seafarers were safely accounted for and remains committed to their safety, security, and welfare.