All 22 rescued after Faridabad bus tumbles into Nainital gorge
India
A bus with 21 tourists from Faridabad and their driver had a rough day on Friday, tumbling into a gorge near Satbunga in Uttarakhand's Nainital district while heading back from Mukteshwar.
Thankfully, all 22 people were rescued and were injured, though they did suffer injuries.
Multi agency team forms human chain
The rescue was a real group effort: National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF), police, local officials, and residents teamed up to pull everyone out.
Responders even formed a human chain to lift the injured from the gorge.
Bhawali's Chief Medical Officer, Ravikant Semwal, remained at the scene, and ambulances rushed all passengers to the hospital for treatment.