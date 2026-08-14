Bangladesh's Mominul Haque breaks this Test record of Tamim Iqbal

Haque achieved the milestone by hitting a boundary off Cameron Green in the 14th over of Bangladesh's innings.

The left-handed batter, who made his Test debut for Bangladesh back in 2013, is now only behind teammate Mushfiqur Rahim (6,806) on the list of most runs scored by a Bangladeshi batter in Test cricket.

Iqbal, who had a stellar career with an average of 38.89 and 10 centuries, finished his Test career with 5,134 runs from just 70 matches.