Bangladesh's Mominul Haque breaks this Test record of Tamim Iqbal
What's the story
Bangladesh's left-handed batter, Mominul Haque, surpassed legendary batter Tamim Iqbal to become the second-highest run-scorer for his country in men's Test cricket. The milestone was achieved on the opening day of Bangladesh's first Test against Australia at Marrara Oval. Haque entered the match with 5,131 runs in 145 innings and needed just four runs to go past Iqbal's tally and into second place on Bangladesh's all-time list of most runs scored by a batter in Test matches.
Milestone achievement
Haque surpasses Iqbal
Haque achieved the milestone by hitting a boundary off Cameron Green in the 14th over of Bangladesh's innings.
The left-handed batter, who made his Test debut for Bangladesh back in 2013, is now only behind teammate Mushfiqur Rahim (6,806) on the list of most runs scored by a Bangladeshi batter in Test cricket.
Iqbal, who had a stellar career with an average of 38.89 and 10 centuries, finished his Test career with 5,134 runs from just 70 matches.
Match update
Day 1: Mominul unbeaten as Bangladesh manage 96/1 at stumps
Haque, who came in at No. 3 after Shadman Islam's dismissal, ended the day unbeaten on 35 runs. His innings took his Test runs tally to 5,166 runs from 79 matches (146 innings) at 38.26.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh reduced their deficit to 102 runs with nine wickets in hand as they reached 96/1 at stumps in response to Australia's total of 198 all out.
Alongside Mominul, Tanzid Hasan Tamim (32*) is at the crease.